Don’t Miss This Year’s Performance of Handel’s Messiah

By Liz Bryner

The Castle Valley Chorale and Orchestra are poised to deliver another unforgettable performance of Handel’s Messiah, marking the 74th year of this cherished tradition. The concert, which has become a hallmark of the holiday season, promises to unite the community in celebration of music, faith, and fellowship.

This year’s production will take place on Sunday, December 8th, at 7:30 p.m. at Carbon High School. Featuring a full orchestra, a robust choir, and a lineup of accomplished soloists, the annual performance of Handel’s Messiah is much more than a concert—it is a testament to the enduring power of music to bring people together.

The Castle Valley Chorale and Orchestra, a diverse ensemble composed of local talent, has dedicated countless hours to rehearsing the intricate and powerful score of Messiah. Conducted by USU Eastern’s Choral Director Larry Martin, the ensemble is set to deliver selections from the masterpiece with both technical precision and heartfelt emotion.

The program will include the iconic Hallelujah Chorus, a piece that has inspired audiences for centuries with its jubilant melody and profound message of hope. Audience members are traditionally invited to stand during the chorus, creating an immersive and participatory experience.

“The performance of Handel’s Messiah has many levels of commitment and tradition,” said Ben Jones, a long-time member of the choir. “Everyone involved either has a connection of past performances or the newness of just getting started. The history of the concept and creation behind the genius is incredible and to know that hundreds of takes and performances are participated in annually is absolutely amazing after all these years. Communities come together year after year and offer the magic of the gift that is Handel’s Messiah. It is always a wonderful experience for the musicians as well as the audience.”

Tickets for Messiah are free of charge. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to ensure a good view of the performance. All are welcome to attend, though children should be 8 years or older.

The Castle Valley Musicians’ annual Messiah is more than just a concert—it is a celebration of tradition, a showcase of artistic excellence, and a reminder of the shared joy that music can bring. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the magic of Handel’s Messiah and be part of a legacy that has enriched Castle Valley for over seven decades.

For more information, please email us at CastleValleyMusicians@gmail.com.

“The performance of Handel’s Messiah has many levels of commitment and tradition. Everyone involved either has a connection of past performances or the newness of just getting started. The history of the concept and creation behind the genius is incredible and to know that hundreds of takes and performances are participated in annually is absolutely amazing after all these years. Communities come together year after year and offer the magic of the gift that is Handel’s Messiah. It is always a wonderful experience for the musicians as well as the audience.

“This production is a labor of love for everyone involved,” said Ben Jones, a long-time member of the choir. “It’s incredible to see how the music brings our community together year after year, whether as performers or as part of the audience.”