Don’t Miss Wildwood at the Emery County Fair

Wildwood, which is credited as a country/pop band, is based out of Utah and is coming to the 2024 Emery County Fair.

“They keep crowds singing along and dancing by performing original songs plus hits from Keith Urban and Vince Gill to Carrie Underwood and Shania Twain to classic 90s country and everything in between,” the band’s website shared.

The lead singer of the band is Chad Truman, who is the son of Dan Truman, a member of well-known and widely famous country group Diamond Rio.

Catch the band during Emery County Travel Bureau’s Fully Charged Day at the Fair, July 27, following the Cowboy’s Memorial Rodeo. The rodeo is slated for 7:30 p.m. and Wildwood, sponsored by rPlus Energies, will perform in the arena afterward.