Don’t Miss Your Chance to Win Big B-4 Bingo and After

This year’s Emery County Fair will boast a variety of competitions and chances for attendees of all ages to win prizes and money. Senior Citizen (60+) Bingo will kick off on Thursday, July 25, beginning at moon, underneath the pavilion. Lunch will be provided to participants, as well as $1,000 in cash prizes to be awarded.

After spending the day running around having fun in the sun, for Emery Telcom’s Kid’s Day, kids can make their way to the pavilion for a little Bingo themselves. Beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 26, kids ages six to 17 will get the opportunity to win cash from the $1,000 cash pot.

Set your alarms, because the 5K Fundraiser for the Emery High School Cross Country and the Pickleball Tournament both begin at 7 a.m. Registration for the 5K Race will begin at 6:30 a.m. at the pavilion and the costs is $15. Participants for the Pickleball tournament will meet at the Emery County Fairground Pickleball courts. This year’s Pickleball Tournament is sponsored by ProRehab.

This year’s Cornhole Tournament will begin on Saturday, July 27, beginning at noon. The tournament will be held next to the visitor’s center. Cornhole enthusiast are encouraged to sign up for their chance to win big.