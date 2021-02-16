Don’t Miss Your Opportunity for an Emery Telcom Scholarship

The time of year has come around once more when high school seniors are working hard to secure their futures through higher education. One such hope for this accomplishment is a scholarship.

With this in mind, the yearly opportunity for the Emery Telcom scholarship is here again. High school seniors of Carbon, Emery, Grand and San Juan counties that are exploring avenues to pay for college should not skip out on this potential leg up.

Students that apply for the Emery Telcom scholarship may be awarded $1,000 to put toward their future. To apply, begin by visiting www.emerytelcom.com and clicking on the “community” tab. From there, select the “scholarships” tab and begin the application process.

Traditionally, those that have not received other scholarships are given precedence. The deadline to apply for this scholarship is April 23.