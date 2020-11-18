Don’t Miss Your Opportunity to Take Part in the St. Anthony of Padua Raffle

Those at the St Anthony of Padua Catholic Church would like to remind all that the yearly raffle is ongoing and the opportunity for great prizes is still at hand.

Due to the restrictions set in place to protect the community from the COVID-19 pandemic, the St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church of Helper City has made the difficult decision to cancel its annual Catholic Carnival.

However, the raffle that is traditionally hosted in conjunction with the yearly carnival is still taking place. Tom Parsons, chairman of the event for the past several years, approached businesses and individuals in order to have the raffle supported. Parsons reported that 27 donations of cash and prizes were received, accumulating to prizes worth nearly $9,000.

The following items are included in this year’s raffle: 1. Half of beef cut and wrapped by Walton Meats Springville donated by Sacco Brothers, $1,075 value 2. Staycation (lodging and meals) Ramada Inn Price donated by the Tony Basso Group, $550 value 3. $500 cash donated by David Palacios Family 4. $500 cash donated by Mitchell Funeral Home 5. Table and chairs donated by Sutherlands, $500 value 6. $500 cash donated by JN Auto of Price and Huntington 7. Trager Tailgater 20 Wood Fired Grill donated by Hard Hat, $450 value 8. Cuisinart Copper Pan Set donated by Oliveto Fine Gifts and Furnishings, $444 value 9. Handmade 11” x 9” wood segmented vessel donated by Monty Hatch, $400 value 10. 55-inch color TV donated by the Tony Basso Group, $400 value 11. $300 cash donated by Marasco and Sons 12. Ninja Foodi, pans, utensil set and mixes donated by SE Utah Title, $300 value 13. Handmade wood segmented bowl 12” x 9” donated by Monty Hatch, $350 value 14. Fall gift basket donated by St. Anthony CCW, $300 value 15. Three burner Camp Chef stove donated by Bookcliff Sales and Workwear, $300 value 16. Gary Prazen Bronze Sculpture donated by Original Creations, $280 value 17. Free latte each week for one year donated by The Coffee Shop, $260 value 18. Gift certificate donated by Southeast Paint, $250 value 19. La Dolce Vita Italian gift basket donated by Zade Carrillo First Editions Auto Detailing, $250 value 20. Scott Yelonick 20”x16” framed print, ‘Big Leaves,’ $225 value 21. $200 cash donation by The Yawning Dog Ranch 22. Gift certificate First Edition Auto Detailing, $160 value 23. Handmade wood vase 6’x8” donated by Monty Hatch, $150 value 24. $150 cash donated by BODEC 25. $150 cash donated by Calvin and Lisa Ockey 26. $100 Punch Card from Marsha’s Sammich Shop-N-Bakery 27. $100 Punch Card from Marsha’s Sammich Shop-N-Bakery

Tickets are still available for these amazing prizes. The tickets will be available at Hard Hat Furniture and Appliance, The Coffee Shop on Price’s Main Street, Sutherlands, Oliveto Fine Gifts and Furnishings, Gent’s Hairstyle, and Sherald’s Frosty Freeze. Petersen Chemical, Party Express, Central Commission, IFA, Klip Shop, Castle Gate RV and Marsha’s Sammich Shop will also have raffle tickets available for purchase.

The big raffle will take place on Saturday, Nov. 21 after the 6 p.m. mass at the church. The 2020 raffle has been dedicated to the memory of Joe Bonacci.