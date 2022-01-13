Don’t Sleep on the Spartans

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

It has been a difficult stretch for the Lady Spartans, who have dropped the past two games. It is not the number that has been a cause of concern, but the way those contests have played out. Just before the new year, Emery was upset by an inferior Union team at home. While the opponent was much better in the second game, Emery’s play continued to suffer last week when the Spartans were blown out by 17 points at Richfield.

Needless to say, the squad in black and gold was looking to rediscover itself after losing its edge the past few weeks. Tuesday’s matchup against 6A Corner Canyon was an opportunity to do just that. However, after falling behind 20-12 by the end of the first quarter, it looked more likely that Emery’s losing streak would run to three. The Spartans only scored 17 points in the half and found themselves in a hole once again.

Sometimes, all a struggling team needs is a moment that rights the ship and breathes confidence back into its players. The second half versus the Chargers may become that moment for Emery this season. The Spartans delivered a blow with 14 points in the third quarter, only to give up 15 to Corner Canyon. Rather than feel discouraged, Emery continued its fight and outscored the Chargers 16-6 in the final quarter to come all the way back and win 47-43.

Emery’s 30 second-half points could be the swing that the Spartans needed to get back on track. In addition, three Spartans cracked double figures, including Tambrie Tuttle (15), Baylee Jacobson (13) and Brynn Gordon (11). As a team, Emery shot 50 percent from three (9-18), including four made threes by Jacobson.

The Spartans will look to continue their momentum when Canyon View comes to town on Friday. Catch all the action live on ETV News Channel 10 and on etvnews.com/livesports.