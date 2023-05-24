Our sweet mother, grandmother, wife and friend, Doris Behling Lindsey (93), passed away peacefully on May 22, 2023. She passed incident to age, surrounded by her loving family.

Doris was born September 13, 1929, in Ferron, Utah, to Bruce Everett and Reva Henrie Funk. She loved her parents, grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins as she grew up. She enjoyed school and made many long-lasting friends.

She married Hugh F. Behling on February 24, 1950, later sealed in the Manti temple. They made their home in Dragerton, Utah, where they had their family, three sons and two daughters. Doris had many friends in Dragerton and enjoyed her years there. They later moved back to Ferron, Utah, to run a dairy farm. It was a good move as Doris enjoyed her family and friends in Ferron. Hugh passed away in 1980 and Doris remained in Ferron and worked at Emery County Care & Rehab for a few years.

Doris was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and filled many callings. She always did her best to serve lovingly. She filled a mission to Houston, Texas, then returned to Ferron.

She later married Ollie Lindsey, a long-time family friend, and moved to Provo. She loved the Lindsey family and they loved her. She filled a mission to South Bend, Indiana, with Ollie. Ollie passed away in 1998, and Doris returned to Ferron.

She loved her church callings, visiting teaching, neighbors, crocheting, art, and her cats and dogs. She was a good cook and everyone loved to have a meal in her home.

The past two years were spent in the Care Center in Ferron, where she made more new friends and enjoyed the staff there. They enjoyed her humor and example.

Doris is preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, and one sister. Also, a son, Danny Bruce, her husband, Hugh Behling and her husband, Ollie Lindsey.

She is survived by four of her children, Shelley (Roger), Hugh (Janet), Tracy (Jacki), Lisa (Dennis) and two Lindsey sons, Sheldon (Doreen) and Randy (Pat) along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 26, 2023, at the Millsite Ward building in Ferron. Viewing from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Funeral at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements are in care of Fausett Mortuary of Price and Castle Dale. Please share memories online at fausettmortuary.com.