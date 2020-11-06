Doris Johnston Recognized as Carbon County’s November Employee of the Month

Carbon County Human Resources Director Rose Barnes visited the commissioners on Wednesday evening to present the November Employee of the Month.

This month, the honor was given to Doris Johnston of Planning & Zoning. She has been employed with the county off and on since about 2012 and in 2014, Johnston became a full-time employee. She was nominated by fellow coworkers Tina Henrie and Rita Vigor, Tourism Specialist and Economic Director, respectively.

The duo stated that Johnston is the most likable person and the glue that holds the county together. Johnston has been referred to as the mom of the group and is helpful with the tourists that come in, though it is not a part of her job, without any complaints.

“Doris is always pleasant, no matter what you ask her to do,” Barnes stated.

Planning & Zoning’s Todd Thorne stated that he appreciates all that Johnston does and without her keeping it all together, they would be running around with no direction. Johnston was given a commemorative plaque and her photo will be displayed in the Administration Building for the remainder of the month.

She took time to thank all, especially those that had nominated her, stating that she loves working with all of her coworkers.