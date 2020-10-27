Doris Mae Erickson Cramer, age 90, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at their home in Orem, Utah. Doris was born in Hiawatha, Utah to Clifford Rulon and Jennie Soderquist Erickson on May 2, 1930. Doris was the first of 4 daughters (Bonnie Rae Davis, Marjorie, and Arlene Reid) and 2 stillborn brothers.

Most of her childhood was spent living in Elmo, Utah. Doris attended elementary school in Elmo, Utah and attended North Emery High School. She attended one year of school at Carbon College (College of Eastern Utah) in Price, Utah. Doris was a talented pianist and was often the school’s accompanist. She started playing for Primary when she was eight years old and later was the ward organist until she was unable to play because of health issues.

Doris and Delile Cramer were married in September, 1949, in the Manti LDS Temple. They moved to Logan, Utah that same day where Delile was attending school at Utah State Agricultural College (now Utah State University.) After Delile’s graduation they spent two years in Las Vegas, Nevada where Delile served as an officer in the U.S. Air Force. They then moved to Elmo, Utah and had a home and a farm there. They decided to move to Orem so Delile could get a Masters Degree in Education. They loved Orem and decided to stay to raise their family.

Doris has always been a marvelous homemaker and active member in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She also taught many young people to play the piano. She loved being a mother and always kept a lovely home. She was dedicated to her faith and spent hours studying the scriptures.

Doris loved to help her husband and children in everything they did. For many years she has been sending annual birthday cards to her 150 plus family members and many ward members. Doris has also loved handwork and sewing to the great benefit of family and friends.

Doris and Delile are the parents of five children: Cathy Lee U’Ren (Mike), Gary Lyle (Carol), Velda Mae Bowen (Dean W.), Elvin Dee (Andrea), and Gordon Ray (Tammy). They have 23 grandchildren, 78 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren.

Doris was always so kind to everyone and reached out to anyone who needed a friend or just someone to talk to or recognize. She was always aware of someone sitting alone or someone who looked sad.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Marjorie, and one great granddaughter Lucy. Doris’s main priorities have always been her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, her husband, and her children. She will be greatly missed but will enjoy being with her parents and sister Marjorie. Doris is a precious daughter of God.

Private family services will be held. Interment in the Orem City Cemetery.