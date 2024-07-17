Dosey Don’t Miss the Next Helper Saturday Vibes

Helper Vibes is always a swinging good time and this past Saturday was no different. Despite having two other major community events being held the same weekend, Helper Vibes still attracted quite the crowd. Attendees were invited to float the Helper River prior to the event to help cool down in the summer heat.

With performances by Helper’s very own folk soul band Dosey Don’t, featuring Bre, Devin and Goldie, they brought all the vibes with some of their original hit songs such as: Peach Please, Press on Nails and God in a Small Town. Dosey Don’t offers an old-time folk sound with new age lyrics that bring a whole new vibe to the local music scene.

Vendors were pleasantly surprised at the amount of vibers in attendance. There was even some food vendors that admitted to not being prepared for that many attendees due to the other local events also going on. Kids once again enjoyed the bounce houses, teens enjoyed the fun environment and adults enjoyed the music. Helper Saturday Vibes truly provides a fun and safe atmosphere for all ages.

Dale’s House, featuring local talent Spencer Kellogg on saxophone and guitar, Dalton Broadhead on lead guitar, James O Peterson III (Scooter) on keyboards and Gina Southwick lead vocals was the second performance of the evening. Dale’s House really brought down the house with their rhythmic grooves and killer bandmates.

Helper Vibes’ next event is on July 27, featuring bands Johnny Tightlips and Meander Cat, with a theme of Helper Splash Day.