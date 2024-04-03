Double Fun For Huntington Easter Egg Seekers

By Julie Johansen

Residents and visitors to Huntington were treated to double egg hunts on Saturday, March 30. At 9 a.m., Buckhorn RV open their gates to many youngsters who had been anxiously waiting to enter the courtyard and gather Easter eggs. The younger ones were permitted to enter first to find the eggs hidden closer and then everyone followed close behind. The prizes hidden in various eggs included tokens for use at the batting cages and courts of the resort. The rest of the eggs were filled with treats for the excited youngsters.

At 10 a.m., Huntington City’s Easter Egg Hunt began at the Lion’s Park just north of Harts. This challenge was hosted by Huntington City Youth Council, with Gloria Wilson as the advisor. The group was again divided by age groups and ushered to various grassy areas of the park. Golden eggs were the treasures most desired as they were assigned to monetary prizes. Once the participants gathered eggs, they returned them to members of the youth council and were awarded a bag of candy.

The Easter Bunny was busy on Saturday as he visited both egg hunts and was ready for pictures or just a hug, even for moms.