Doubles Anchor Dinos at Snow *Photo Gallery*

The Lady Dinos participated in a tournament at Snow College earlier this week. It was a tight contest in their first match against Juab. Lindsey Snow fell 4-6, 1-6 in first singles while Hannah Ludington struggled in third singles and ended up on the losing end. Nicole Swasey came through for the Dinos with a 6-3, 6-1 win in second singles. Doubles partners Alex Cartwright and Kaydance Scovill as well as Alyssa Ellis and Lizzy Blackburn were victorious 6-3, 6-1 and 6-1, 6-1, respectively. Carbon took a 3-2 win over Juab in the first match.

It was smooth sailing for the Lady Dinos in the second match against Gunnison. Cartwright moved to fist singles and won 6-1, 6-3. Scovill continued her hot streak and took second singles 6-0, 6-1. In third singles, Ludington won a close first set 7-5 and then dominated the second set 6-0. Snow and Blackburn partnered up for a sweep in first doubles 6-0, 6-0 while Swasey and Rhiannon Haslam followed suit in second doubles. Carbon dominated Gunnison 5-0.

North Sanpete provided a battle in the third match. Snow fell in first singles while Blackburn swept second singles for a win. Swasey pulled out a victory, 6-2, 3-6, 10-3, in third singles. In first doubles, Cartwright and Scovill came from behind to win 3-6, 6-0, 10-2 while Ellis and Laurie Parry took second double 6-4, 6-4. Carbon went undefeated in the three matches with a 4-1 over the Lady Hawks.

Carbon will have home matches against Juab and Manti to finish the week.