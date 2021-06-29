Doug Johnson Named Administrator of the Year

Photo courtesy of Brett Guymon

By Julie Johansen

The Utah Rural School Association Administrator of the Year Award for 2021 was presented to Doug Johnson, Emery School District’s Technology Director. The award was given based on his unparalleled performance and exemplary dedication to the students of rural Utah.

Johnson has been employed with the Emery School District as the technology director for 26 years. He received his associates degree from the College of Eastern Utah and then his bachelor’s degree in business education/information systems from the University of Southern Utah. Johnson’s technology background includes an internship with PacifiCorp and as a tech for the Utah Department of Transportation.

”This is so well-deserved. He is an amazing part of our school district,” the Emery School District shared. “He goes above and beyond whatever his job requires.”

Johnson is a volunteer for Emery County Search and Rescue and is known to always be busy helping someone, fixing things or spending time with friends and family, especially his granddaughter. He and his wife Tracy reside in Orangeville.