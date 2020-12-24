Douglas Hal Taylor was born on May 29th, 1953 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He died Dec 5, 2020. Missing his bright spirit and boundless energy will leave an empty space in the hearts of his many friends and brothers.

He had a lifelong commitment to listening to and playing music, the great love of his life. He sang and played guitar with many musicians in his travels.

After high school he joined the Navy then shipped out to Viet Nam. His status as a Veteran was his proudest accomplishment.

He was an expert pool player. He was a talented welder. He restored a 1993 Harley to a stunning pristine condition. He loved telling stories of the friends he had made, and treasured every friendship.

As a young man, his aversion to the noise and commotion of the city led him to invest in a small farm in Emery, Ut. He was happy and lived there for rest of his life. He had, over the years, two horses, a beloved dog named Booger, a hot tub, tractors, motorcycles, 4wheelers and a Mustang Cobra. He spent countless days exploring the desert wild lands of Central Utah. May his passing grant him serenity.