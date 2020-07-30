Dr. Bryce Warr Joins Eastern Utah Family Medicine

New family practice physician brings whole person healthcare expertise to Price

Castleview Hospital Press Release

Eastern Utah Family Medicine (EUFM) and Castleview Urgent Care announced on Thursday that Bryce Warr, D.O., has joined its staff and will be offering family practice services to patients throughout Carbon County and surrounding areas. Dr. Warr has specialized training in Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment, which focuses on treating the whole person, with special attention to the interrelationship of the systems of the body to maintain health.

“Dr. Warr has experience treating the diverse health needs of children and adults, and he is an excellent addition to our community,” said Greg Cook, chief executive officer at Castleview Hospital.

Dr. Warr joins Eastern Utah Family Medicine from Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas, where he also served as Chief Resident. He received his Bachelors of Science degree from Brigham Young University in Utah and earned his medical degree from Midwestern University, Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Born and raised in Southern California, Dr. Warr is looking forward to settling down in the Carbon County area where he, his wife and their four children can spend time outdoors.

Dr. Warr will begin seeing patients at Eastern Utah Family Medicine and Castleview Urgent Care on Aug. 3. For a referral or to schedule an appointment, please call (435) 637-3584.