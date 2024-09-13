Dr. David Bradshaw and Hollie Stapley Partner with Genesis Pregnancy Resource Center for Successful Food Drive

Press Release

In an effort to give back to the community while providing life-changing support to those in need, Dr. David Bradshaw, OBGYN, and Hollie Stapley, PA-C, teamed up with the Genesis Pregnancy Resource Center and AJB Broadcasting for a heartwarming initiative during the month of August.

As part of AJB Broadcasting’s popular Grand in Your Hand promotion, which offered listeners the chance to win $1,000 on KWSA 100.1 and True Country 104.9 FM, Bradshaw and Stapley decided to take the sponsorship a step further by organizing a baby food drive to benefit the Genesis Pregnancy Resource Center.

The partnership’s goal was simple but impactful: to help families in Carbon and Emery counties by collecting baby food and formula donations. For those who qualified for the Grand in Your Hand promotion, an extra incentive was offered—additional entries for each baby food item donated. The response was overwhelming.

By the end of August, not only did one lucky winner walk away with $1,000 in cash, but the Genesis Pregnancy Resource Center received over 200 items of baby food and formula. This much-needed donation will go a long way in supporting the center’s mission of empowering women and men facing pregnancy decisions to choose life, parent well, and heal from loss.

“We are so grateful for the community’s generosity and for the partnership with Dr. Bradshaw and Hollie Stapley,” said Dorothy from the Genesis Pregnancy Resource Center. “These donations help ensure that families have the basic resources they need to care for their newborns, while we continue our work of providing a safe and welcoming space for those in need of support during pregnancy and beyond.”

The Genesis Pregnancy Resource Center is a faith-based non-profit dedicated to serving the communities of Carbon and Emery counties. Their mission goes beyond providing material support; they strive to offer emotional and spiritual guidance, demonstrating the love of Jesus Christ in every interaction. Through this partnership with Bradshaw, Stapley, and AJB Broadcasting, they are able to further this mission and positively impact the lives of families facing difficult decisions.

Dr. Bradshaw and Stapley have long been champions for women’s health and family support in Eastern Utah, and this successful food drive reflects their deep commitment to giving back to the community.

“We couldn’t be happier with the results of this drive,” said Dr. Bradshaw. “Not only did we help make a difference for the Genesis Pregnancy Resource Center, but we also brought attention to the critical work they do in the community. It’s truly a win-win.”

Hollie Stapley echoed his sentiment: “Partnering with the Genesis Center was a natural fit for us. We wanted to do more than just sponsor a contest; we wanted to create an opportunity for the community to come together and support families in need. The turnout was incredible, and we’re so proud to have been part of this.”

The Genesis Pregnancy Resource Center continues to be a vital resource for individuals facing pregnancy-related challenges in the region. The success of the food drive underscores the importance of community collaboration and the difference it can make in the lives of those seeking support.