Dr. Tracy Lee Weimer, 59, of Morgantown, WV passed away at her residence on Monday, July 5, 2021 with her family by her side. She was born on March 27, 1962 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the daughter of Lois Irene Lovendale Gibb and the late Dale Smith Gibb.

Dr. Weimer spent her childhood in a thick-walled desert farmhouse. She moved to West Virginia to complete her PhD in Pharmacology. She then completed medical school at Marshall University and later completed her residency in Neurology at West Virginia University. Dr. Weimer continued to care for many patients from all over West Virginia and beyond at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, until her recent passing. She was an Associate Professor at WVU and the director of the Epilepsy Monitoring Unit. In honor of the Late Dr. Tracy Weimer, the Epilepsy Monitoring Unit has now been named in her memory.

In addition to her mother, Dr. Weimer is survived by her husband of many years, Craig Weimer; two loving sons, Craig T. Weimer and Leo J. Weimer; one brother, JJ Gibb; as well as seven half-siblings.

As per her wishes, Dr. Tracy Lee Weimer has donated her body to the West Virginia University Human Gift Registry. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the Dr. Tracy Weimer Legacy Fund (2W1555) at the WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute. Contributions can be made online at https://advancing.wvu.edu/WeimerLegacy or by sending a check to the WVU Foundation, PO Box 1650, Morgantown, WV 26507. Please include the fund name and/or number or the Human Society of Greene County, 183 Jefferson Rd, Waynesburg, PA 15370, as Dr. Weimer loved animals. Online condolences can be on Dr. Weimer’s Memorial Page on our website, www.Davisfuneralhomewv.com. Davis Funeral Home and Onsite Crematory is honored to assist the Weimer Family.