Dr. Travis Criddle Joins Castleview Hospital

Pediatric services to expand medical care available to Carbon & Emery County residents

Castleview Hospital Press Release

Castleview Hospital announced on Monday that Travis Criddle, D.O., has joined its staff and will be offering pediatric services to patients in Carbon and Emery counties and the surrounding region. Dr. Criddle is the third new physician to join Castleview this year as the hospital continues to grow its primary care and radiology services.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Criddle to the area,” said Greg Cook, CEO of Castleview Hospital. “Pediatric care is a growing need in our community. Dr. Criddle’s training, paired with over 14 years practicing in pediatrics, has given him a great breadth of experience in newborn care through adolescent care. This expertise will be important as Castleview Hospital works to make our community healthier.”

Dr. Criddle graduated with his Bachelor’s of Science from Brigham Young University and with his Doctorate of Osteopathic Medicine from Pikeville College School of Osteopathic Medicine in Kentucky. He joins the medical staff from Trinity Mountain Medical Clinic in Mountain Home, ID. He, his wife and their four children are looking forward to settling into the community where they will be closer to family.

Dr. Criddle is a member of the American Osteopathic Association and an American Academy of Pediatrics Fellow. He began seeing patients at Puzzle Pediatrics on Nov. 16. To schedule an appointment, please call (435) 637-1100.

About Castleview Hospital

Castleview Hospital serves Carbon and Emery counties and the surrounding area with inpatient and outpatient services at its 39-bed facility and physician practices. The hospital also includes Emery Medical Center, a family practice and urgent care clinic in Castle Dale. Castleview Hospital maintains a Gold Seal of Approval® from The Joint Commission, is an Accredited Chest Pain Center, a Stroke designated facility, a LifePoint Health National Quality Leader and has been named a Top 100 and Top 20 rural and community hospital several times.