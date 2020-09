ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Green River was back on the road to compete with Diamond Ranch Academy (DRA) on Wednesday.

The Diamondbacks had their way with the Pirates, scoring early and often. They plated three runs in the first inning, three in the second, one in the third and seven in the fourth to take the game 14-0. Green River struggled and committed five errors in four innings.

The Pirates (0-12, 0-9) will host Valley (14-2, 7-2) on Friday to close off the week.