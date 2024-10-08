Driggs Mortgage Team Celebrates Price Main Street Re-Location

To end Monday on a high note, the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce (CCCC) hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the re-location of Driggs Mortgage Team at 5 p.m.

Now located at 8 East Main Street in Price, Driggs Mortgage Team is owned by Greg Driggs, who stated that they are so excited to finally be in their permanent location on Main Street. Though there were a couple of stops along the way, the team is eager to be right in the heart of Carbon County.

Driggs stated that the mortgage team is also proud to be part of the CCCC. They have a great team, who includes but is not limited to, Driggs himself, Cole Stapley, Tiffani Timothy and more.

At Driggs Mortgage Team, “there’s no substitute for experience”. The business hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays are by appointment only. Contact the team at (435) 288-6061.