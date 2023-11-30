Driggs Mortgage Team Relocation Celebrated

On Wednesday afternoon, the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce once again put its impressive golden scissors to use with a ribbon cutting.

This ribbon cutting was to celebrate the relocation of Driggs Mortgage. The company was previously located in Helper and recently made the move to 23 South Carbon Avenue, Unit 21, in Price.

Gregg Driggs, owner of the company, has worked as a mortgage professional since 1988 and works hard to assist his clients in changing with the market.

“I strive to stay ahead of the curve by being current and knowledgable about all of the changes that can affect mortgage loans,” Driggs’ website shared. “I believe in constant communication and am available nights and weekends when questions arise.”

Driggs also expressed his excitement in now being located in Price. “We’re just really excited to be right here, right downtown, the center of everything going on in Carbon County,” Driggs stated.

In conjunction with the ribbon cutting ceremony, the community was invited to visit the new location until 2 p.m. that day to enjoy delicious, homemade food from his wife Becky while also touring the office.

Those that are interested in utilizing the mortgage team’s services can visit the company’s website or give them a call at (801) 427-3577.