Driggs Mortgage Team Welcomes All to Open House

A grand opening for PRMG Driggs Mortgage Team was hosted on March 5 on Helper’s historic Main Street from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., welcoming many to see the renovated bank and the new possibilities.

Those that attended the open house were treated to a bank tour, a meet and greet with the live entertainment and local artists, and even a concert that was hosted at 4 p.m. that evening. Light refreshments and beverages were also served to all that wished to peruse the new location.

The building has been split for two ventures. Gregg Driggs will run the financial side of the business, while there is also a soda fountain that his wife will operate.

PRMG is one of the largest privately-held national mortgage lenders and residential home lenders. They have successfully helped homeowners in both purchasing and refinancing their homes across the country.

The fun did not stop with the open house, tour, refreshments or live entertainment. There was also a drawing for great prizes, with the first place prize being a two night stay in Helper. Second place was a Helper gift basket, with the third being a gift card to Balance Rock Eatery.

“Thank you to all of those who came out to our grand opening on Saturday,” Driggs shared. “We are grateful for all the love and support shown. We could not be happier to be a part of this wonderful community.”

Driggs Mortgage Team has a great online platform and can be followed on Facebook, Instagram or Youtube by searching Driggs Mortgage Team.