Drive-Thru Community Resource Fair Slated for November 19

Active Re-Entry is partnering with multiple other entities to host a Drive-Thru Community Resource Fair. The organization decided to host the fair as an opportunity to partner with other agencies to distribute information about services that are available in the community.

“With COVID-19 limiting us all in our efforts to provide services and make contacts with people, we thought this would be a good way to let the communities know we are still here and providing service,” stated Active Re-Entry Community Integration and Youth Coordinator Chris Haycock.

Through this free, public event, members of the community will be able to drive up and obtain information regarding services and resources within the community. The event is for individuals with disabilities, family members and friends, teachers, students, professionals and community members. As this is a drive-thru event, all are being asked to remain within their vehicles to follow the current COVID-19 protocols. Thanksgiving family fun packs will also be available.

This event is slated to take place on Nov. 19 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Active Re-Entry, located at 10 South Fairgrounds Road in Price. Active Re-Entry is sponsoring this event alongside LSI Solution Development, Utah Parent Center, the Family to Family Network and Utah Family Voices. More information about Active Re-Entry may be found here.