Drive-Thru Santa Events Brighten the Holidays

Though a Cookies with Santa event is traditionally hosted by Castleview Hospital and Emery Medical Center, COVID-19 put a halt to yet another event this year with safety in mind.

Not wanting to damper the spirit of Christmas for the local youngsters, it was decided that a similar event that would ensure safety and social distancing would still take place. Thus, the two drive-thru Santa events were created.

The Castleview event took place on Tuesday, Dec. 15 and Emery Medical’s was hosted on Thursday, Dec. 17. Each event ran from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to give the community’s children ample time to greet Santa himself.

Once the youngsters got the chance to meet Santa and his two snowman helpers, they were treated with goodie bags filled with holiday fun.