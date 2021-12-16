Drive-Thru Santa Express Returns

Last year, those at Castleview Hospital developed a creative and safe way for youngsters in the community to still meet with Santa Claus despite the dangers of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This event was deemed the Drive-Thru Santa Express, hosted at both Castleview Hospital and Emery Medical Center. Due to the overwhelming success of the event, it was decided that it would be brought back to those locations for the 2021 holiday season.

The first event for this year was hosted at Emery Medical Center on the evening of Dec. 9, with the latter event taking place at the hospital in Price on the evening of Dec. 14.

The event came back bigger and better, with entertainment stations along the route featuring familiar holiday favorites such as Olaf from “Frozen,” the Grinch and more. Along the route, treats were collected before meeting with Santa himself.

All youngsters that spoke with Santa were presented with a goodie bag, cookies, cocoa and more. The AutoFarm Express Train was also at the event, providing free rides for those that wished to enjoy one.

“What a fun night. Thank you to everyone who came out for the Santa Express last night,” shared Castleview Hospital. “We love this community!”