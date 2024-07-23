Driver Profile: Jacob Vasquez

Jacob Vasquez of Price is 20 yearsold and races the number 23J IMCA Northern SportMod. This year is his third year behind the wheel on the racetrack and he is a third-generation race car driver. Vasquez’s grandma and mother raced in the Pure Stock Class together, as well as his grandpa and mother racing SportMods together.

“My grandpa is the one who introduced me to the sport. He raced when I was younger and a lot of people at the dirt track will tell you he is a legend,” Stated Vasquez. “My favorite part about racing is the mindset you have when you’re in the car racing. For 20 laps, all of your problems in the outside world go away and all your left with is the drive.”

He was then asked his best memory throughout the years: “It has probably been this year, being able to watch my little brother race. He has been helping me out the past two years with just about anything I ask of him. So, to watch him finally get in a car and do his own thing and to learn and grow as a driver has been awesome. My greatest achievement in racing so far would probably have to be winning the track championship last year at Desert Thunder Raceway, along with being the 2x Clash Champion in the 305 Mod Class.”

Vasquez was then asked about the toughest track to race to which he stated: “I would say the toughest track to race would probably be Diamond Mountain Speedway, the track gets super slick and technical. There is also some pretty tough competition down there.”

Vasquez finished by saying, “My message for younger drivers would be to chase your dreams and work hard. You can accomplish anything you set your mind to. With hard work and determination, anything is possible. Lastly, I would like to thank all of my sponsors that make all of this possible.”