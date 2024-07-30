Driver’s Profile: Cam Shiner

Cam Shiner is a 29-year-old from Price, Utah. He has worked at his family’s business since he was 13 years old and continues to do so today. He has been driving for eleven and a half years and races the number 30C car in the IMCA Hobby Stock.

“The reason I got into the sport was because of my soon to be brother-in-law, Kyler Marchello. I was joking that it would have fun to see me out there next season. He told me that his dad had a car sitting behind the shop that would make a great open class race car. We bought it and had to figure out how to turn it into a race car. We spent all of our spare time and effort into this project. We barely made it to test and tune weekend, but we did it! Now, we are on our second car in our second season,” Shiner explained.

He continued, “Something I love about the sport is all of the memories that I’m able to make. Spending time with my family and friends is something that one will always cherish. Everyone has been so great to work with, from borrowing tools, parts, advice, and ideas.”

Shiner won the Open Class Championship in his first year of racing, being one of his greatest achievements thus far.

“My best memory was my first Hobby Stock race at Desert Thunder. After the races in Rock Springs, I was super excited to come home and race in front of my family and friends,” Shiner stated. “There was a big car count that weekend and the competition was crazy!”

He wrapped up the interview by answering the toughest track to race and a message for younger drivers.

“Toughest track would have to be Sweetwater Raceway in Rock Springs. My first Hobby Stock race was there this season. The track is very technical and the banking around the corners is super steep! If I had a message for younger drivers, it would be to not give up when things get tough. It gets better as the season goes on,” Shiner concluded.