Driver’s Profile: Chaz Nelson

Chaz Nelson of Ferron is a 12-year-old driver that competes in stock car racing. This was his second year driving his Dodge Neon, Sports Compact in competitive races.

Nelson was recently awarded the 2024 Sports Compact Champion at the Desert Thunder Raceway, which he says has been his greatest achievement racing thus far. When asked how he became a driver for the sport, he replied “My dad is a race car driver and helped me get my first car.”

Nelson says his best memory in the sport was winning his first race and the toughest track to drive is Millard County Raceway.

When asked what he loves about the sport, he said “being with family.” Nelson is always listening and taking advice from the older, more experienced drivers. He will surely be fun to watch in years to come, spinning tires in the dirt out on the track!