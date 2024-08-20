Driver’s Profile: Jackson Shiew

Jackson Shiew is a 17-year-old from Price who drives the number 16 car. He competes in the Sports Compact class, with his Chevy Cavalier that he has been driving for three years now. He is on his schools Cross Country team and enjoys weightlifting as well. He began driving in the sport with the help of his father, Gerald Shiew, as well as JR Herrera and all of his sponsors.

Jackson stated, “something I love about the sport is to race and the adrenaline of doing it”. He continued with his favorite memory racing throughout the years. “Winning my first race, when the Sport Compact class was racing with the Hobby Stock class. This was my favorite memory because I beat the Hobby stocks, which are V8 cars and my car is a 4-cylinder car.”

Shiew then commented on Diamond Mountain Raceway in Vernal being the most challenging to race on. He answered what his greatest achievement thus far has been in racing, saying it was the time he beat Chris Boulware, one of the top 10 best Sports Compact racers in the nation. He finished off the interview with a message for younger drivers, “stay patient when starting out, racing takes time to figure out.”