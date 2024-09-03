Driver’s Profile: Jaydun Thomas

Jaydun Thomas is a 24-year-old from Price. He drives the #39 car in IMCA ModLite Class, where the chassis is homebuilt.

“Most everything motorsports here locally I’m involved in, from the derby, to rock crawling, anything with an engine involved, I’m usually into it!” said Thomas.

Jaydun started his racing journey in 2005, as he began racing go carts at the Desert Thunder Raceway. “My dad has raced since I was born, grew up with it and never looked back.” Thomas went on to say he loves the sport because he is very family oriented and he has a blast being able to enjoy racing with them.

When asked about his best memories thus far, “All the close races with Jeff Wood (my father-in-law) this year.” He continued about the toughest track to race, “Millard County Raceway, because of the size difference and setup changes we have to make racing there.”

Thomas said his greatest achievement thus far was when he won in 2022, earning $1,000 winning a race in Price.

Ending with a message he has for the younger drivers, Thomas said, “have fun and chase the class you want to be in when you get old!”