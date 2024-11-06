Driver’s Profile: Kade Dimick

Kade Dimick is a 21-year-old driver, born and raised in Price. He drives an Addiction Chassis IMCA Northern Sportmod with the number 49K. He enjoys hunting, snowboarding, golfing, cornhole, boating, camping and fishing.

Dimick is recently coming off of an amazing season, finishing as the point leader at the Desert Thunder Raceway and second at the Diamond Mountain Speedway in Vernal, as well as eighth overall in national points in the IMCA Sportmod classification. He just finished up his fourth season and was asked how he started in the sport.

“Growing up, I watched my dad race and from a young age, I knew it was something I wanted to be a part of. I admired how racing wasn’t just a sport for him, it was a way of life,” said Dimick.

He continued by commenting on his best memory throughout the years, “Experiencing the thrill of racing in different locations has been incredible, especially the unforgettable trip to Boone, Iowa for the IMCA Super Nationals.”

Some of the things that he loves most about the sport are the lifelong memories and friendships it creates. The toughest track he has raced was at Marshalltown Speedway in Marshalltown Iowa.

“This year, I achieved a major milestone by finishing 8th overall in national points for the IMCA Sportmods. Reaching the top 10 at the national level has been a huge accomplishment, reflecting the hard work, late nights and commitment my team and I have put into this racing journey,” Dimick shared.

He ended the interview with a message to the younger drivers, “Build a strong team. Even though it is you out on the track, racing is a team sport. It is important to build a strong foundation in order to achieve success. Surround yourself with people who are knowledgeable, supportive and as passionate as you are.”

Dimick will be a force to be reckoned with for years to come, as he will continue to grow in the sport, continuing to make his team and community proud with his hard work and determination.