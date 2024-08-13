Driver’s Profile: Mason Gallegos

Julian Mason Gallegos in a 28-year-old, born and raised here in Price. He drives a 1968 Chevy c10, number 70G in the Open Class category. This has been his first-year racing and he is off to a great start to his racing career.

“My best memory of the year so far would probably be sweeping the weekend. I’ve never felt that energy or excitement. It was truly one to remember,” said Gallegos.

He has raced only locally at Desert Thunder Raceway thus far, but plans to hit every track possible to experience the challenge.

Asking how he came into the sport, he replied. “I got into the sport because as a young kid my dad used to race the bomber class out at desert thunder Raceway after he quit racing my family was still huge into dirt racing drag racing and NASCAR. I’ve been to a couple NASCAR races just racing itself has always interested me to a point where it has become an obsession my whole entire life.”

He continued on what he loves about the sport, “The racing sport is something that if you’ve never experienced it before you don’t know what it feels like. The camaraderie between drivers is amazing all the tips, advice, and help that everyone gives each other is awesome.”

He was then asked about his greatest achievement thus far. “My greatest achievement of the racing season this year would honestly be making it happen. I never thought I’d be in this position. Never thought I’d ever have the chance to get into my own truck and send it.”

Finishing up the interview, Gallegos was asked what message he would give to younger riders and spoke about his competitive spirit.

“A message for younger drivers, get out of that comfort zone and push yourself. You’ll never know what you’re truly capable of unless you try so keep trying. Follow those dreams and achieve those goals. Before I started racing. I always knew in my heart and in my gut that I could race and that I could be competitive. I’ve envisioned this most of my life and I’m finally here living those dreams. I always knew I could do it and this is just the start,” Gallegos concluded.