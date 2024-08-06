Driver’s Profile: Mickey Stubbings

Driving the number 96M, IMCA Modified car is Helper’s own, Mickey Stubbings. Stubbings has been racing for 50 years and continues to do so at 81 years old. He enjoys competing with the racing family, the many championships he has won and meeting the new up-and-coming drivers as they learn about the sport he has loved.

Stubbings also enjoys the competition and thrill of going fast, outrunning the other competitors. When asked about how he got into the sport, Stubbings said, “Watched a race at Cactus Park in Grand Junction Colorado and was hooked.”

“My racing started in Cactus Park in 1974. The cars were built in the back yard, 50s and 60s junk yard cars,” Stubbings continued. From there, he moved to Helper and raced Late Models and Sportsman at the Fairgrounds track, before it moved to where it is today.

He has won several championships there and says something he loves about the sport is being able to race at his age. “I love racing my county, my wife Charlotte and all of the fellow racers,” said Stubbings.

Stubbings credits Rock Spring as one of the toughest places to race due to how fast the competition is. Years ago, he raced the Wild West Tour in states such as Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, New Mexico, Nevada and Idaho. Now he enjoys racing in Delta and Vernal, as well as Desert Thunder Raceway with the rest of the Desert Thunder family where he simply says, “I am blessed.”