Driver’s Profile: Wyatt Howard

Wyatt Howard is a 28-year-old driver from Price. Howard drives the number 72w car and races in the IMCA Modified and Dirt Late Model Classes. He has been around racing his entire life and has been racing at the level for the last 14 years. His father Harvey Howard started racing dirt cars after an unfortunate motorcycle accident that had left him paralyzed. He raced late models and modifieds throughout the 90s and 2000s, until he retired in 2010. He is now right by his son’s side, as they continue to chase the dream.

“Something interesting about myself. My whole life is interesting! But I guess if I’m not racing or working in the shop, you can find me either enjoying time with my family, hunting, fishing, or out working on our potato fields,” stated Howard.

Wyatt was then asked what he loves about the sport, “I love the competitiveness of the other teams. Pushing each other to become better than the week before, even if we don’t know it. Just being present to achieve the same goal forces us to become track-better each time we hit the track. The rest of the love lies with being with my family and friends, making memories on and off the track.”

Howard said that when it comes to learning the track and being able to adjust for the changes, the toughest track is right here at Desert Thunder Raceway. “It has taken us over 10 years to figure out and we are still learning more.” Said Howard.

“The toughest track to race at would be Sweetwater Speedway in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Just the high level of competitive and talented drivers that show up week in and week out there, makes it one of the toughest around to win at and when you do, you know you have your stuff together and you are a driver to reckoned with,” Said Howard.

Howard was then asked what his best memory racing has been throughout the years. “I can’t pinpoint as single memory being better than the next, they are all great! But my favorite memories have always come from being with my family and friends in the behind the scenes before, during, and after the races.” Howard continued, “My greatest achievement would have to be 2022 High Plains, Late Model win in Rock Springs, Wyoming. There was some of the best in the business and several superior teams that we were able to compete well with and against.”

Howard concluded with a message for upcoming drivers, “Don’t be scared of chasing your dreams, if you want to do it, go do it and everything else will come with. That said, don’t forget to slow down and enjoy every minute you can, because time flies, before you know it, racing in and out every week, you’ll learn that it goes quick. Just take the time to soak in the memories, because in the end it doesn’t matter what trophies you have or achievements you’ve made. It’s the memories with your family, friends and loved ones are what count, the rest just collects dust on the shelf.”