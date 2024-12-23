Drollinger Sentenced in Attempted Child Kidnapping Case

In May of 2024, 37-year-old Quintin Howard Drollinger was apprehended by an Emery County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) official following a report of an alleged attempted kidnapping.

This kidnapping occurred during the County Days Track Meet that was being hosted by Emery High School (EHS) and was reported to have taken place around 10:30 a.m. According to reports, two sixth grade students left the meet to use the restroom.

One sixth grader, the victim, exited the bathroom first to wait for her friend. It was stated that the victim walked out of the restroom and was grabbed around the waist by an unknown male that then used his other hand to cover her mouth.

The victim’s friend had exited the restroom at that time and witnessed Drollinger grabbing the victim. The friend screamed, which reportedly startled Drollinger into releasing the victim. Both of the girls then escaped.

Through the combined effort of the ECSO and an individual that was stated to be the father of one of the children in attendance, Drollinger was apprehended.

Initially, Drollinger was arrested with a charge of child kidnapping. On Dec. 17, Drollinger faced his sentencing at the Castle Dale District Court. His charge had been amended to attempted child kidnapping, which is a second degree felony.

Based on this conviction, Drollinger was sentenced to an indeterminate term of zero to 15 years in the Utah State Prison, though the prison term was suspended.

Instead, Drollinger was placed on probation for 48 months, to be supervised by Adult Parole & Probation (AP&P), and was sentenced to serve 364 days in jail. Drollinger had previously served 222 of those days and will receive credit for that time served.

Additionally, Drollinger must register for the Utah Sex and Kidnapping Offender Registry and is trespassed from EHS for the duration of his probationary period.

Drollinger was given a list of other requirements that go in conjunction with his probation sentence, and was informed that it is a zero tolerance probation.