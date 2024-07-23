Drone Light Show Returning for Second Year

Last year, International Days opted to switch from a traditional firework show and try out a drone light show, which was put on by Open Sky Productions. This was such a success that it is being brought back during the 2024 celebration.

“This year’s show is even bigger than last year,” stated Price City Events Coordinator Megan Marshall. “If you missed it then, you won’t want to now.”

This year, the display will be visible from all over the county, though the best viewing locations are Pioneer and Washington Parks. Those that are planning on attending are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.

The Elite Sponsor for the show is Intermountain Electronics, while Price Auto Farm and Price City and the Premier Sponsors. This will serve as the closing celebration of International Days and will occur on Saturday, Jul 27 at approximately 9:15 p.m.

“This unique experience is perfect for the whole family to enjoy,” said Marshall. “Always refer to Price City’s website for the most up-to-date information.”