DTR Hosts the Clash

The Desert Thunder Raceway hosted its final event of the season over the weekend with many locals battling against tough competition. The Clash was a three-night event featuring drivers from all around the west, competing in different classifications.

Beginning in the Northern Sport Mod, there were over 25 drivers competing in the class. On Thursday, Andy Nelson, Kade Dimick and Shawn Parish would all win their heat. In the main, Kade Dimick would add another win to his great season, placing in the first position. Jacob Vasquez followed in third, followed by Dave Madill in fourth. Camden Wilson moved up 12 positions for seventh and Payce Herrera in tenth.

Friday, Scott Hardman would get the win in his heat, as well as the A Feature 1. Hardman was followed by Shawn Parish in sixth, Vasquez in eighth and Madill rounding out the top 10. Finishing up the class on Saturday, Hardman and Parish would both get wins in their respective heat. In the main, Parish would make his way up to third place, followed by Vasquez in fifth and Wilson in tenth.

Moving to the IMCA Hobby Stock classification, on Thursday. Mark Merlen and Payce Herrera would both get the win in the heat, as Herrera continued the momentum in the main against 20 drivers for the first place victory. Following was Jeremy Birch just missing out on the top ten. On Friday, Herrera again found his way onto victory lane, for his second straight first place win. Birch followed in the seventh position. Saturday, Herrera would barely miss out on the three day sweep, placing in the second overall position, capping off a fantastic season for the young driver.

In the IMCA Mod Lit class, beginning on Thursday, Jaydun Thomas would get the heat win. In the main event of the evening, Dillion Thomas would finish the race in the first position, moving up seven spots. Jeff Wood followed in second, going up seven spots as well, and Jaydun Thomas would round out the top three. On Friday, Dillion Thomas again made his way to victory lane, followed by Jaydun Thomas in fourth. Finishing on Saturday, both the Thomas boys won their respective heat. Dillion Thomas would finish out the clash sweep, winning his third straight main on the weekend.

Moving to the Open Class races on Thursday, Rylan Parker came out with a heat win on night one. In the main event, Justin Cook finished in sixth and Ray Jensen placed at ninth. On Friday, Parker again would get the win in his heat race, moving up eight positions. He would finish sixth in the main, later in the evening. On Saturday, Zac Stansfield finished in the third overall position in the main event. Stansfield was followed by Josh Mills in sixth and Justin Cook in eighth.

In the IMCA Modified with close to 20 drivers competing, Wyatt Howard finished in the third place position on Thursday, followed by Glen Johansen in ninth and Dillion Thomas in tenth. Howard would fall to the sixth spot in the main on Friday, coming back on Saturday with another third place finish. With Mickey Stubbings barely missing the top ten, in eleventh.

On to the IMCA Sport Compact, Jackson Shiew would get wins in his heat races all three nights. In the mains, on Thursday, Shiew finished in second place, as he went up six spots. Austin Vigil followed in seventh and Cassie Johansen finished in the eleventh spot. On Friday, Shiew would finish at number three, followed by Vigil in tenth. Moving to Saturday, Shiew would again find the second place finish, followed by Jaylynn Williams and Baelie Erickson.

Moving to the DTR Late Models, Bobby Cook and Wyatt Howard would both get a first and second place victory over the weekend. In the Young Guns Sport Compacts, Chaz Jensen found the second place win on two of the nights. This wrapped up another fantastic year of races at Desert Thunder Raceway, where a solid community of people that come together for one another, supporting and caring about much more than just the sport.