DTR Weekend Results

The Desert Thunder Raceway hosted another great, albeit stormy and overcast, weekend. Starting the two-day event results in the IMCA Modified class, Wyatt Howard would get the win in the heat, as well as the A Feature 1. Following him was Roosevelt’s Kelly Smith and Helper’s own Mickey Stubbings in the third spot. Followed by Dillion Thomas and Glen Johansen.

Moving to the IMCA Northern SportMod, Scott Hardman and Dave Madill would both win their heat races. In the final race, Kade Dimick went up nine spots to claim the first place finish once again, continuing his dominant season. Green River’s Scott Hardman placed second and Dave Madill would claim the third spot. Followed by Shawn Parish, Jacob Vasquez, Andy Nelson and Devin Wilson.

In the IMCA Hobby Stock, Payce Herrera and CJ Thorne would claim the heat victories as they made way for the final A Feature 1. Herrera would also continue his dominant year, coming out with the win, followed by Farmington’s Mylee JoAnn and Herriman’s CJ Thorne. Mark Merlen, Jeremy Birch, Race Vasquez, Linda Merlen and Cam Shiner also placed.

For the IMCA Mod Lite class, Jeff Wood would get the win in the heat, but the main event would go to Jaydun Thomas in a tough battle. Wood received second place, with Cody Bowden of Roosevelt in third. Also, a Bowden from Roosevelt, Dewy Bowden would win the main in the Young Guns Sport Compacts, with Chaz Nelson in second.

In the IMCA Sport Compact, Jackson Shiew and Toole’s Rob Williams claimed first in their heat races. Shiew would get the main event win as well, as he moved up seven positions for the victory. He was followed by Tooele’s Guy Gardner in second and Rob Williams in third. In Open Class, Derick Robinson and Mason Gallegos claimed the top spot in their respective heats. Robinson would keep the momentum going, pulling out first place in the main, followed by Gallegos in second and West Jordan’s Logan Mayo in third. In the DTR Late Models, Wyatt Howard would get the main victory, followed by Bobby Cook in second.

For the Saturday events, Farmington’s Regan Tafoya came away with the main win in the IMCA Modified, followed by Kelly Smith in second and Mickey Stubbings in third. In Northern SportMod, Hardman and Mancos, Colorado’s Waylon Hale would win their heat races. Hardman would get the win in the A Feature 1, followed by David Madill in second, and Camden Wilson moving up five spots for third.

Preslie and CJ Thorne would both get the first place finish in their heats in the Hobby Stock class. Thorne would get the first-place finish in the main, with Preslie in second and Mylee JoAnn in third.

Jaydun Thomas would get the weekend sweep in the Mod Lites, seeing the victory lane on both nights. Jeff Wood placed second and William Hardy was in the third spot. Dewy Bowden also received the weekend sweep in the Young Guns. In the main IMCA Sport Compact, Salt Lake’s Monty Mandros would get the victory, followed by Myton’s Cody Williams and Dragertons Austin Vigil in third.

In the Open Class, Logan Mayho and Zac Stansfield would win their heat races. Derick Robinson would move up six spots in the main with the weekend sweep as well. Robinson was followed by Mason Gallegos in second and Zac Stanfield in third. Logan Mayo, Justin Cook, Phillip Schnakenberg, Joseph Robinson, Josh Mills and Kylar Thomas also placed. Howard would again win in the DTR Late Models, earning the sweep as well in the class. Desert Thunder Raceway will host it’s next race on September 13 and 14.