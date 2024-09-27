Duck, Duck Jeep Show Kicks off the Scofield Jeep Tour

To precede the fun and excitement of the Scofield Jeep Tour, Price AutoFarm teamed up with the tour and the Carbon Corridor to host the Duck Duck Jeep Show on the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 26.

The show was hosted at the AutoFarm Jeep, Chrysler and Dodge lot from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and featured not only the jeep contest, but a live radio remote from AJB Broadcasting, food trucks and giveaways as well. The show categories included Best in Show, Best Modified Jeep, Best Ladies Jeep, Best “Ducked Out” Jeep, Best Paint Job, Best Off Road/Rock Crawler and Best Vintage 1941-1985.

Jill Allred was the winner for Best Modified, while Aliza Mellcik took first place in both the Best Ladies Jeep category and the Best Paint Job. For Best “Ducked Out” Jeep, the win went to Brenda Huchinson, while the Best Off Road/Rock Crawler award went to Bob Cutright. Finally, Helen Crandall took the win in Best Vintage 1941-1985.

The following day, the Scofield Jeep Tour was hosted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and began at the Mountain View Campground.