Duel Turns to Shootout

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Lady Dinos hit the pavement on Monday and headed toward Kamas. Once there, they took on the South Summit Wildcats.

Carbon struck first when it took advantage of an error in the second inning and scored a run on Maddix Whiteside’s single. Then, two innings later, the Wildcats hit two solo shots to take a 2-1 lead. The Dinos had something brewing in the fifth with a walk and three singles before a double play ended the threat. Carbon did tie the contest, however, on Makayla Scovill’s RBI single.

Both pitchers were excellent, only giving up two runs through the first seven innings. However, that narrative changed in extras when the pitchers’ duel morphed into a high-scoring affair. Nearly half of Carbon’s 13 hits came in the eighth when the Dinos struck for nine runs. Brielle Sandoval hit a two-RBI double while Stevie Oman capped off the scoring with her three-run blast to left. The Wildcats did not go away quietly in the bottom half. A two-out rally scored four runs, but it was not enough as Carbon won it 11-6.

Whiteside finished 3-4 with two RBIs while Scovill went 3-5 with one ribby. In addition, Gia Bruno ended 2-4 while Tenly Madsen went 2-5 with two RBIs. In the circle, Haven Byerly pitched a complete game, giving up six runs (two earned) on five hits and four walks. She struck out 12 batters.

Up next, Carbon (17-4, 5-1) will host Providence Hall (10-9) on Wednesday before traveling to play Canyon View (8-9, 3-2) on Thursday.