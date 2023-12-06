Duo Blessed by Secret Samaritan Program

The Secret Samaritan program of Price has once again blessed community members in need. The first was Alisa Bailey, who was nominated as a contender for the program as she is a hard worker that often works 16 hour days managing the Chrysalis day program for special needs adults. Bailey also puts in a midnight shift at one of the Chrysalis homes in the area.

Bailey acts as the sole provider for her family, which includes three children and her husband, who cannot work due to physical and mental health issues. Between work and caring for her family, Bailey feels a great amount of stress, but is generous and helpful to all in spite of it.

“She goes above and beyond with all those she serves, including her family and friends,” her nomination stated. “She remodeled her parents’ home and even built them a coop for their chickens.”

The second recipient was Rachel Johnson, who is a single mother of a young boy and a hair stylist who has made many friends through work, building lasting relationships with several of her clients. In early 2023, it was discovered that Johnson had a tumor in her eye. She underwent months of chemotherapy treatments and tests, though the tumor continued to rapidly grow.

In the latter half of 2023, Johnson had surgery to have her eye, and the subsequent tumor, removed. Further complications led to a corrective surgery following the initial one, though there were again complications that prompted a third surgery. At this time, the next steps for treatment are unsure.

Though experiencing these major life changes, Johnson continued working to provide for her son. She has been out of work for quite some time now due to the surgeries and complications.

Wishing to assist these two individuals, the Secret Samaritan program was able to provide each of them gift cards to Walmart with a significant amount of funds available on them.

Do you know of someone who could use help? If so, please send a nomination application to Nick Tatton, PO Box 893, Price, UT 84501 or email nickt@priceutah.net. In the application, please include the following: the nominee’s name, address, telephone number and your relationship with the nominee.

It should also be included why you are nominating this person and specific details on this person’s needs. Please list at least two additional people that are familiar with the person’s needs that can be contacted, including their names, telephone numbers and/or email addresses. Please list your name, address, telephone number and/or email address as well.

Secret Samaritan appreciates anyone who wants to assist its efforts by making donations. Those who wish to donate can do so by sending the donation to: Southeast Utah Community Development Corporation (CDC), Attention: Secret Samaritan Charity Program, PO Box 893, Price, UT 84501