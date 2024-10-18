Duo Qualifies for Vegas Tuffest Jr. World Championship

Kanyon Mills of Price and Logan Curtis of Wellington have qualified for the Vegas Tuffest Jr. World Championship in Las Vegas for 15U Team Roping. They are both members of the Carbon Rodeo team as well as the Carbon High School baseball team.

The event is organized by Mike and Sherrylynn Johnson. Mike is a 23x National Finals Qualifier who won the Championship in 2003. Sherrylynn is a 4x National Finals Qualifier, and is the 2000 Alberta Circuit Champion. The event held 50 qualifiers across the United States and Canada to give the youth an equal opportunity to win their share of cash and prizes.

The event will take place Dec. 4 through Dec.10, during the first week of the National Finals Rodeo. It will be held at The Expo World Market Center in Las Vegas and will be streamed for those who cannot attend at www.johnsonsportline.com.

Mills and Curtis will be competing in the 15U Team Roping event, which will have two go rounds, short go and hot round. If you would like to become a sponsor and help with the duo’s expenses, contact Cara Walker at (405) 880-2751. Reference the qualifiers names when contacting.