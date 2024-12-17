Duo Summoned for Ferron Child Abuse Homicide Case

In early May of 2023, an Emery County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) deputy responded to a residence in Ferron following the report of a 9-month-old baby that was not breathing or alert.

Upon arrival, the deputy found EMTs and another ECSO deputy performing CPR on the infant. The ECSO deputy assisted until the baby was pronounced deceased. At that time, the mother of the infant, Jesica Soots, was informed that she would be asked questions. A death investigation form was obtained for information.

According to the indictment, Soots said the baby had been seen by a medical doctor in January of that year. She also said that the infant was under weight and she had been in contact with a doctor in Uintah County to possibly find treatment.

According to an Emery County Sargent, while on patrol, they had been dispatched to the home. The sgt. observed the mother on a mattress that was on the floor next to the baby and the first responders, saying that there were several mattresses on the floor, blankets and what was reported to be “copious amounts” of essential-type oils all over the living room.

The Emery County Sergeant then reported that while doing compressions, it was noticed that the baby was very small for his age, seeming emaciated, with very small arms and legs.

Yet another ECSO deputy reported responding to the scene, bringing an automated external defibrillator (AED) and immediately beginning chest compressions. This deputy also reported noticing the small size of the infant, as well as red spots on his head. According to a statement from the Office of the Medical Examiner, an examination of the baby’s body showed malnutrition, dehydration and sepsis, resulting in the infant’s death.

On Friday, Dec. 13, the Seventh Judicial Court order an issue of summons on this case for both Jesica Lynn Soots and Timothy James Soots on the count of child abuse homicide, and the summons was reported to have been issued as of Monday, Dec. 16.