Dust Flies at Desert Thunder Raceway *Photo Gallery*

By Traci Bishop

The Desert Thunder Raceway DTR Foundation was hosted on July 24 and 25, bringing out a plethora of vehicles ready to stir up the dust.

Drivers ranged from natives of Price to visitors from other Utah areas. Drivers from Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico also joined in on the fun. On Friday evening, the 305 Modified 2020 Feature 1 saw Jayden Thomas of Price finish in first position. Thomas was followed by Matt Johnson of Payson in second position and Brandon Breaux of Riverton in third.

In the Sport Stock 2020 Feature 1, Benson Swain of Neola finished in first position, followed by Zac Stansfield of Price in second position and Zachary Seal of Price in third. In Dwarf 2020 Feature 1, Randy Broderick of Dove Creek, Colorado finished in first position.

4 Cylinder 2020 Feature 1 saw Stephanie Spangler of Dove Creek, Colorado in first position, Cody Williams of Myton in position two and Guy Gardner of Tooele in position three. Finally, Bombers 2020 Feature 1 saw Bill Rowley of Payson in position one. Tyler Rowley of Payson in position two and Jeff Cox of Salina in position three.

In the IMCA Hobby Stock 2020 Feature 1, Jason Duggins of Farmington came in at bucket one. Bucket two went to Pete Terwilleger of Moab and Kyler Duggins of Farmington, New Mexico took third bucket. The IMCA Modified 2020 Feature 1 saw Zane DeVilbiss of Farmington in position one while Regan Tafoya, also of Farmington, took position two and Brody Spangler of Dove Creek nabbed position three.

The IMCA Northern SportMod had Rex Higgins of Bloomfield, New Mexico in first position. Second position went to Brian Carey of Aztec, New Mexico and JR Herrera took third position.

IMCA Stock Car 2020 Feature 1 had Steffan Carey of Bloomfield in position one, followed by Gene Henrie of Cedar City in position two and Aaron Spangler of Dove Creek in third position. The competition continued on Saturday as Brandon Breaux took first position in the 305 Modified 2020 Feature 1. Breaux was followed by Mark Merlen of Pleasant Grove in second and Braiden Olsen of Price in third.

The Sport Stock 2020 saw Benson Swain of Neola finish in first position, Bill Rowley of Payson in second and Zachary Seal of Price in third. Mini Sprints 2020 Feature 1 saw Marcus Wicks of Lehi in first position, followed by Preslie Thorne in Herriman in second and Cj Thorne, also of Herriman, in third.

The 4 Cylinder 2020 Feature 1 had Stephanie Spangler of Dove Creek in first position. Cody Williams of Myton followed in second and Guy Gardner finished in third. Bomers 2020 Feature 1 saw Tyler Rowley of Payson in first, with Jeff Cox in Salina in second and Shawn Pedockie in Price in third. The IMCA Hobby Stock Feature 1 had Kyler and Jason Duggins of Farmington triumphant in first and second position, followed by Linda Merlen of Pleasant Grove in third.

The IMCA Modified 2020 Feature 1 had Devilbiss in position one, Michael Hale of West Valley City in second and Brody Spangler of Dove Creek in third.

The IMCA Northern SportMod 2020 Feature 1 saw Rex Higgins of Bloomfield in first position, followed by Matt Ruf of Grand Junction, Colorado in second position and Camron Spangler of Dove Creek in third position. Finally, the races closed with the IMCA Stock Car 2020 Feature 1. Ed Henderson of Draper, Utah, took first position. He was followed by Steffan Carey of Bloomfield in second and Gene Henrie of Cedar City in third.