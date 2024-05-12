Dusty Bluffs Returns to Helper

Carbon County Office of Tourism Press Release

The Carbon County Office of Tourism is excited to announce that Rad Content will soon return to Helper to finish Season 1 of Dusty Bluffs. The comedy is the story of two best friends and paperboy partners in the rural town of Dusty Bluffs, who must work together to save the town newspaper. The team has shot in and around Helper, including Kenilworth and Price but had to take a break last year due to an injury of one of the main actors.

“Jer Jackson is fully recovered, reported Jed Ivie of Rad Content. “We’re excited to finish off the show strong where we started. We will be filming approximately five days in the area before wrapping up Season 1 and we can’t wait to show off the beautiful backdrop of Helper, Utah.”

The cast and crew use local lodging during this time and also patronize local eateries during their stay. “It has been a great economic driver for our area and I love that they use local talent and local businesses for catering, background extras, transportation, and storage.” said Tina Grange, Carbon County Tourism Specialist & Film Liaison. “We are grateful that they chose Carbon County.”

If you are interested in being an extra in the show and are 18 years or older, please send an email to Aaron Yun at yuncasting@gmail.com. Please include your name, phone number, and a photo.