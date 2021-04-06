DWR Conservation Officers Seek Information About Deer Illegally Killed

DWR News Release

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers are asking for the public’s help in gathering information about a deer poaching incident in Duchesne County.

Conservation officers received information about a poaching incident on Feb. 14 near Sam’s Wash Road, south of Highway 40, in western Duchesne County. Upon investigation, officers discovered evidence that a deer was illegally killed, dragged to the road and then removed from the area by vehicle, either on or just prior to Valentine’s Day. Multiple boot prints found at the scene indicate that more than one person was involved in the illegal activity.

Anyone with information regarding the illegal wasting of this deer, or any other wildlife-related crimes in Utah, is encouraged to report it to DWR conservation officers in one of the following ways:

By calling the UTiP Hotline at (800) 662-3337

The UTDWR Law Enforcement app

By texting 847411

Online through the DWR website

If you have information about this specific case, you can also contact DWR Officer Jake Greenwood at (435) 322-0599. Rewards are available and requests for confidentiality are respected.

Every year, Utah conservation officers conduct numerous investigations into the illegal killing of wildlife. In 2020, officers confirmed over 1,000 illegally killed animals valued over $379,000.