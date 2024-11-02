DWR Conservation Officers Seek Information After Buck Deer Illegally Killed Near Bears Ears National Monument

DWR Press Release

PRICE — Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers are seeking information after a buck deer was shot and left to waste earlier this month in San Juan County.

DWR officers received a report on Oct. 9 of a buck deer that had been shot and killed near Bears Ears National Monument. Upon further investigation, the officers determined the deer had been killed within two to three days of receiving the report. The deer had been shot with a firearm and left to waste near South Long Point Road. No attempts had been made to harvest the head, antlers or any of the meat from the deer.

There were only any-legal-weapon elk hunts and harvest-objective bear hunts taking place at the approximate time that the deer was killed. The vital organs of the deer were damaged by the bullet when it was shot, leading officers to believe the buck would not have traveled far from the original site where it had been shot. The deer died less than 10 feet from the well-traveled South Long Point Road.

Anyone with information regarding the illegal killing of this deer or any other wildlife is encouraged to report it to the DWR in one of the following ways:

By calling the UTiP Hotline at 800-662-3337

The UTDWR Law Enforcement app

By texting 847411

Anyone with any information regarding this specific case can also contact Officer Cheyenne Hudson at 435-299-9823. A reward may be available for information leading to the successful prosecution of those responsible. Requests for confidentiality are respected.