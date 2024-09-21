DWR Conservation Officers Seek Information After Cow Moose Illegally Killed in Wasatch County

DWR Press Release

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers are seeking information after a cow moose was shot and left to waste earlier this month in Strawberry Valley in Wasatch County.

DWR biologists were first alerted to the dead moose after its GPS collar began giving a mortality signal, indicating that it had died and was no longer moving. When biologists responded to the scene to retrieve the collar and gather more information about the cause of death, they discovered that the moose had been shot and killed with archery equipment.

DWR conservation officers began investigating and believe that the incident occurred on Sept. 2. No attempts had been made to salvage any of the meat, and the moose had been left to waste.

There was a bull moose hunt taking place at the time of the incident, but the antlerless (cow) moose hunt doesn’t begin until Sept. 21. The carcass was also found in an area where it wouldn’t be difficult to locate and retrieve it.

Anyone with information regarding the illegal killing of this moose or any other wildlife is encouraged to report it to the DWR in one of the following ways:

By calling the UTiP Hotline at 800-662-3337

The UTDWR Law Enforcement app

By texting 847411

Anyone with any information regarding this specific case can also contact Officer Ethan Justinger at 385-450-0276. A reward may be available for information leading to the successful prosecution of those responsible. Requests for confidentiality are respected.