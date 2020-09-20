DWR Conservation Officers Seeking Information on 2 Poached Buck Deer

DWR News Release

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is asking for the public’s help in gathering information about two buck deer that were recently illegally killed in Salt Lake County.

DWR conservation officers received information about the two poached buck deer on Sept. 14. Officers responded to the scene and found two large antlered buck deer dead in a field near the intersection of 8400 West 4100 South in Magna. Both deer were located less than 100 yards from Bacchus Highway.

A necropsy was performed on both carcasses, and it was determined that both deer had been killed by a small caliber rifle. Bullet fragments were retrieved from both carcasses. It is estimated both deer were killed sometime between Sept. 12-14. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the illegal killing of these animals, or any other wildlife, is encouraged to contact the UTiP Hotline at (800) 662-3337. You can also report any illegal wildlife activity on the DWR website. If you have information about this specific case, you can also contact DWR Officer Nick Vidrine at (385) 335-0093. Rewards are available and requests for confidentiality are respected.

Every year, DWR conservation officers conduct numerous investigations into the illegal killing of wildlife. In 2019, officers confirmed 1,080 animals had been illegally killed, valued at over $406,500.