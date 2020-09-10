DWR, Utah State Parks Inspect 16,597 Boats, Issue 31 Citations to Prevent Spread of Quagga Mussels During Labor Day Weekend

DWR News Release

Law enforcement officers and technicians for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and Utah State Parks had a busy Labor Day weekend, working to prevent invasive quagga mussels from spreading throughout Utah.

Statewide, Aquatic Invasive Species technicians inspected 16,597 boats and performed 300 hot-water decontaminations from Friday to Monday. DWR conservation officers and State Park rangers issued 31 citations. Most of the citations were issued for failure to stop at an inspection station.

Technicians inspected a total of 1,530 boats at stations in the Lake Powell area from Friday to Monday. One hundred twenty-seven boats were decontaminated, and 27 citations were issued at Lake Powell.

Last Labor Day weekend, technicians and officers inspected 15,805 boats statewide, performed 305 decontaminations and issued 72 citations.

Over the course of Utah’s 2020 boating season, there have been more watercraft inspections and decontaminations performed statewide than were done during the same timeframe in 2019.

“Our officers and technicians have done a great job this summer working long, hot days to prevent quagga mussels from spreading from Lake Powell to other Utah waterbodies,” DWR Aquatic Invasive Species Operations Sgt. Krystal Tucker said. “We want to remind boaters and others with watercraft, including kayaks, canoes, paddle boards and other hand-launched vessels, that they are required to stop at open inspection stations. We need everyone’s help and compliance in order to stop the spread of invasive mussels, so that Utah’s waterbodies remain accessible to the public and continue to provide incredible recreational opportunities for everyone.”

There are more than 40 inspection stations located at various waterbodies and along highways throughout Utah. Visit the DWR website to see an interactive map of all the decontamination stations around the state.